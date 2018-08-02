Van driver fired for swerving into puddles to splash pedestrians

OTTAWA, Canada - A van driver who was caught on video splashing pedestrians near the University of Ottawa has been fired.
Dash cam video of the driver, posted on YouTube, shows the driver of a white van appearing to intentionally drive into big puddles to soak people on the sidewalk.
The video showed the van splashing three sets of people.
By Thursday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 2 million times.
On Sunday, the van company, Black & McDonald, issued an apology on its Facebook page about the driver’s “unacceptable” behavior.
Ottawa Police Service Sgt. Mark Gatien also said in a tweet the company “terminated” the driver.
Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome.— Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) July 29, 2018
According to CBC, police have closed the case and no criminal charges will be filed.
