Val Kilmer will be back as Iceman in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

For those who remember the iconic volleyball game from the first “Top Gun,” Val Kilmer will be reprising his role as Tom Cruise’s nemesis in “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Recently, Cruise shared a photo from the first day of shooting for the upcoming sequel, showing himself in his flight suit, carrying his helmet.
Kilmer has been lobbying to have a part in the sequel, reminding Cruise via Instagram earlier this year that Iceman won the Top Gun Trophy in the original film, USAToday reported.
Kilmer, 58, confirmed last year that he had been battling throat cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is scheduled to hit the big screen in July 2019.
