0 Utah man jailed in Venezuela to be freed Saturday

Update 10:43 a.m. EST: Joshua Holt’s family has released a statement following the president’s announcement regarding his release from Caracas, Venezuela, calling it a “miracle.”

The Holt family stated:

“We thank you for your collaboration during this time of anguish,” the Associated Press reports. “We ask that you allow us to meet with our son and his wife before giving any interviews or statements. We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle.”

President Trump tweeted he is looking forward to meeting the family at the White House on Saturday night.

Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House. The great people of Utah are Celebrating! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Original story: Joshua Holt, an American from Utah jailed in Venezuela for over two years without trial, is expected to be released and return to the United States on Saturday night.

>> Read more trending news

President Donald Trump tweeted that Holt was a “hostage.” He tweeted that Holt is expected to arrive in Washington D.C. around 7 p.m. Saturday night and will be reunited with his family at the White House.

Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Holt is a Mormon missionary from Utah who was jailed in 2016 after traveling to Venezuela, a socialist country, to marry a woman he met online, according to The New York Times.

He was arrested and accused of stockpiling weapons.

Holt and his wife have been held in a Caracas jail since 2016.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) posted a statement on Twitter, saying Holt’s release is the result of a two-year effort working with Trump, the Obama administration and Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela.

Hatch says Holt's wife had also been released but it is unclear if she will travel with her husband back to the United States.

BREAKING: Senator Hatch has secured the release of Utahn Josh Holt from Venezuela. #utpol pic.twitter.com/q9bPIVHgmk — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) May 26, 2018

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.