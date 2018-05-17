0 U.S. surgeon general helps sick passenger while on board Delta flight

The U.S. surgeon general helped a fellow passenger who was having a medical emergency on board a Delta Airlines flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams posted on Twitter following the incident: “On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist!”

On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist! pic.twitter.com/N9HdY3py6G — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 16, 2018

A Delta spokesperson told The Washington Post that the incident happened before takeoff on board Delta Flight 1827, which was traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Atlanta Wednesday.

The passenger lost consciousness before takeoff, according to the Clarion Ledger. The airline crew called for a doctor on board to help, at which point Adams and two nurses stepped in.

The passenger woke up. Adams said it was best for the plane to return to the gate so the passenger could be transported to a hospital for evaluation. Adams also called the passenger’s spouse to share what happened, ABC reports.

Delta praised Adams in a Twitter statement: "When the 'Doctor on board' is THE Doctor. Thanks for your service and assistance today @Surgeon_General."

When the “Doctor on board” is THE Doctor. Thanks for your service and assistance today @Surgeon_General. https://t.co/8JCrvIRBHF — Delta (@Delta) May 16, 2018

Adams was traveling to the University of Mississippi Medical Center to discuss the opioid epidemic what steps the administration and federal government are taking to address it, the Clarion Ledger reports.

Adams is an anesthesiologist who was nominated to be U.S. surgeon general by President Donald Trump.

He was confirmed by Congress in August and has been serving since Sept. 5.

