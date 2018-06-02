U.S. reportedly in early talks for Trump-Putin summit, sources say

The White House is reportedly in talks for a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources familiar on the matter.
The planning is still in the early stages, but sources told the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. ambassador to Russia is helping arrange the summit.
The White House has not responded to questions regarding this summit, CNBC reports.
This would be the third meeting between Trump and Putin.
The two world leaders held discussions on the sidelines of two international meetings in 2017 - the Group of 20 Summit in Germany last July, and at summit in Vietnam in November.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
