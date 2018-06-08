  • U.S. military member killed in Somalia, four others injured, report says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A member of a U.S. training mission in Somalia was killed and four other members of the group were injured when they came under attack by insurgent forces, according to CNN.

    The team was attacked with small arms and mortars from an unidentified insurgent group, CNN reported, citing U.S. military officials.

