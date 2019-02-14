UPS driver discovers injured man who had been lying on floor for days

A UPS driver may have saved a North Carolina man’s life.
Todd Holland said one of his regular customers in the Crumpler community of Ashe County always greets him with a friendly smile and a “Hello.”
One day earlier this month, the man was not there to pick up a package.
A few days later, Holland noticed the package was still sitting outside.
“I started beating on the door, hollering his name, calling the house again,” Holland said. “I tried the door and it was unlocked, so I opened the door and stuck my head in. That’s when I saw him lying on the floor.”
Holland called 911 and stayed with the man until help arrived.
He later learned the man had been on the floor for days and was unable to get up.
“I just wish I could have found him Friday,” Holland said. “A close friend of mine said it was just not in God’s will to find him Friday, that God has got a plan for everything."
The man was in fair condition at a hospital Wednesday.
