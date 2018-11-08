0 University to allow pets in dorm in spring

One of the toughest parts of going away to college is leaving what is familiar behind at home. That, in many cases, includes your pets.

One more university is adding itself to the small but growing list of postsecondary education locations that are allowing small pets to set up residence in dorms.

Lock Haven University will welcome small pets like cats, dogs of certain breeds under 40 pounds, rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and fish starting in the spring 2019 semester.

The animals must have lived with the student for at least three months before applying for approval. The application has to be submitted and approved before the animal may be brought to campus. Also a photo and the pet’s vaccination records must be submitted. Cats and dogs must also be spayed or neutered.

>> Read more trending news

Those students who get approval will live in the North Hall and the animals will be restricted to that building. The animals will not be permitted to be in any other buildings on campus.

“Students who are comfortable where they live have greater success and pets are a great source of comfort to many students,” Lock Haven University North Hall residence hall director, Emily Borst, said via press release.

“Studies show that students who feel at home on campus are the students that thrive both socially and academically,” Borst added.

Lock Haven is joining the list of schools that allow pets, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Pfeiffer University in North Carolina and Eckerd College in Florida, according to The Washington Post.

CNBC reports that about 40 schools in the country allow pets, not including service animals, on campus.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.