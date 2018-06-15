0 UCF frat suspended: Lawsuit says members posted explicit videos of women on secret Facebook page

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fraternity at the University of Central Florida is facing a lawsuit after a woman claimed her ex-boyfriend shared sexually explicit images of her with fellow fraternity members on a private Facebook page.

The Arizona woman filed the lawsuit with the office of attorney Michael Avenatti, who also represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claimed her ex-boyfriend, a member of UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi fraternity, shared explicit photos and videos without her permission via text, email and a private Facebook page called the “Dog Pound,” in which members publicized “sexual conquests.”

The lawsuit was filed against the man and four other fraternity members.

Avenatti said other women were unwitting victims on the private Facebook page, too.

“It takes a lot of bravery and courage for a woman to come forward under these circumstances, especially a young woman, but she’s intent on doing so to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other women,” Avenatti said in a statement.

The lawsuit said the woman only found out about the images when she saw a frat member’s text ... that referenced the Facebook page.

“We’re hopeful that [UCF] is going to get to the bottom of this very, very quickly and be very aggressive,” Avenatti said.

The university also issued a statement on the lawsuit.

“These allegations are contrary to our core values,” officials said.

“Although UCF is not a party to the suit, we are gathering information.”

University officials said they want to hear from anyone who believes they may be a victim.

