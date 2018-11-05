Uber, Lyft to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

Ride hailing apps Uber and Lyft are planning to offer free rides on Election Day as part of a larger effort to “drive the vote.”
Uber is working with the organizations #VoteTogether and Democracy Works to provide free rides to the polls, according to the company.
Lyft is working with groups such as Voto Latino to help get underserved communities to their polling stations, Fortune reports. Lyft will also be offering 50 percent off its rides on Election Day to encourage people to go out and vote.
On Nov. 6 a special Election Day button will also show up in the Uber app. Riders can use the button to find their polling place and book a ride in “with just a few taps,” according to Uber.
Uber is also offering political campaigns and organizations the chance to purchase promo codes they can give to their workers or voters on Election Day.
In the run-up to the midterm elections, both Uber and Lyft have been sharing information on how to register to vote with both their drivers and riders, according to each service.
