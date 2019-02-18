Uber driver asked to deliver box that contained fentanyl, police say

California authorities said an Uber driver was asked to deliver a box of sneakers that also contained fentanyl, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
On Feb. 9, the Uber driver received a notification that a female passenger wanted to be driven from San Francisco to Tiburon, the newspaper reported. When the driver arrived at the San Francisco location, he was instead greeted by a man who asked him to the deliver the shoebox to the woman, who was already in Tiburon, KRON reported.
The driver hesitated before agreeing to deliver the shoebox, the television station reported.
The driver told authorities he became concerned about the box’s contents after the ride request was canceled, the Chronicle reported. After crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, the driver spotted some deputies and asked for help, Marin County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brenton Schneider told KPIX.
Deputies examined the box and found sneakers with fentanyl in the right shoe, the Chronicle reported.
No arrests have been made. Authorities are looking for the man and woman who requested the ride and the delivery, the newspaper reported.
