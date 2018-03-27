Uber car gets stuck after wrong turn down stairs; driver blames navigation app

SAN FRANCISCO - Oops.
A San Francisco Uber driver's embarrassing wrong turn made headlines Monday after photos of the car stuck on a flight of stairs went viral on social media.
Uber vehicle takes wrong turn, gets stuck on Safeway stairs, via @FitzTheReporter https://t.co/xmCIn4nY8F pic.twitter.com/xgvPjG8Itf— SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) March 26, 2018
According to the San Francisco Examiner and Business Insider, the driver and two passengers were in the car Monday afternoon when it tumbled down the stairs outside a Safeway on Market Street, an Uber spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.
Business Insider reported that the driver, identified only as Fred, said he had been using Uber's navigation app, which told him to turn onto the staircase.
There's a car stuck on the steps on Market and Church streets in San Francisco. Photos via @sfnewsman pic.twitter.com/bmNBHZXreA— Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) March 26, 2018
UPDATE: Uber car stuck on steps near Safeway at Market/Church in San Francisco. https://t.co/PnUG9U7YCX pic.twitter.com/lzygkYFtoJ— Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) March 26, 2018
