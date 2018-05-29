Uber app now includes 911 button, emergency features

The Uber app is getting a big update, and it was designed to keep users safe.
The latest update will allow Uber customers to call 911 directly from the app, the “Today” show reported.
The call 911 button is accessed through the Uber app’s safety toolkit. It shows exactly where the car is located, the make and model of the vehicle and the license plate. The person calling 911 can relay that information to dispatchers who can then send an officer to the exact location.
Dispatch centers in a handful of cities will also have the ability to receive the information directly from the app without the user having to verbally tell emergency services, “Today” reported.
The option is currently available in:
- Denver
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Naples, Florida
- Tri-Cities, Tennessee
- Louisville, Kentucky
Nashville will be added after the first rollout.
In addition to the 911 calling feature, the app also now allows riders to share their ride information with up to five contacts, according to Uber.
