U2 postpones Berlin concert after Bono loses voice

BERLIN - U2 cut short its musical performance Saturday night in Berlin after lead singer Bono suffered “a complete loss of voice,” Deutsche Weile reported.
The Irish rockers had to stop after a few songs as Bono was struggling on stage, The Guardian reported. The singer was seen sipping a hot drink between songs, the newspaper reported.
The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly...he was singing his guts out (per usual). @u2 @U2eiTour The crowd so felt for him as he with surrender was obviously powerless and vulnerable. He’s real and he’s human, too, like we all are. pic.twitter.com/f0Tl3hhuA2— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 1, 2018
Bono, 58, stopped and told the audience, “I think we can’t go on, it’s not right for you,” The Guardian reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 'I was just telling the truth:' Atlanta pastor defends Aretha Franklin eulogy
- Police searching for person who donated bag with almost 5 pounds of marijuana to thrift shop
- Labor Day Weekend: Here are deals, sales you should know about
In a statement, the band said “We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.”
Actress Ashley Judd posted video of Bono's performance on Twitter, writing that "The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly … he was singing his guts out (per usual)."
Get well soon, Bono! 🙏@U2 #u2eitour pic.twitter.com/aOXlgTf0FN— Mercedes-Benz Arena (@MBArenaBerlin) September 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}