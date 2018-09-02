  • U2 postpones Berlin concert after Bono loses voice

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BERLIN - U2 cut short its musical performance Saturday night in Berlin after lead singer Bono suffered “a complete loss of voice,” Deutsche Weile reported.

    The Irish rockers had to stop after a few songs as Bono was struggling on stage, The Guardian reported. The singer was seen sipping a hot drink between songs, the newspaper reported.

    Bono, 58, stopped and told the audience, “I think we can’t go on, it’s not right for you,” The Guardian reported.

    In a statement, the band said “We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.”

    Actress Ashley Judd posted video of Bono's performance on Twitter, writing that "The power of #bono voice before it surprised him in #Berlin and left him abruptly … he was singing his guts out (per usual)."

     

