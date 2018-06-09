Tyson recalls 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken due to plastic contamination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Tyson Foods has recalled over 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken after pieces of plastic were discovered in the chicken’s breading ingredients.
The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018.
They were sold in three-pound plastic bags and labeled “Uncooked, Breaded, Original Chicken Tenderloins” with a lot code of 1378NLR02, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Officials said the chicken might be contaminated with “blue and clear soft plastic.”
Tyson, Inc. label of recalled frozen chicken, sold in 3-pound plastic bags. The chicken is being recalled over concerns of plastic contamination found in the breading.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
The FSIS said the chicken is mainly sold in restaurants and other food service institutions.
Officials are warning restaurant owners to check their freezers and throw these products away.
