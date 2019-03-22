Tyson recalling 69,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips over possible metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling just over 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over possible contamination with metal pieces.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Thursday in a news release.
The frozen chicken at issue was produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and includes these products:
- 25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Breast Strips Fritters With Rib Meat And Buffalo Style Sauce.” The packages have a “best-used date” of Nov. 30, 2019 and case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318.
- 25-ounce plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Breast Strips Fritters With Rib Meat.” The packages have a “best-used date” of Nov. 30, 2019, and case codes of 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421 and 3348CNQ0422.
- 20-pound cases of frozen “Spare Time Fully Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip F Fritters With Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce.” The packages have a “best-used date” of Nov. 30, 2019, and a case code of 3348CNQ03.
The USDA said the problem was discovered after two complaints from consumers about extraneous material in their Tyson frozen chicken strips.
So far, the agency said it has received no reports of injuries, but it’s warning consumers to check their freezers and make sure they don’t have any of the three Tyson frozen chicken products under recall. If they do, they should throw them out or return them to the store of purchase.
