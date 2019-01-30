Tyson Foods recalling chicken nuggets that may contain rubber

Tyson Foods is recalling 36,420 pounds of chicken nuggets products that may be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Wednesday.
According to the FSIS, consumers should discard the Sedalia, Missouri-based company’s 5-pound “Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets,” produced Nov. 26, 2018.
The plastic packages have a “use-by” date of Nov. 26, 2019, and the case code “3308SDL03” on its label, the FSIS said. The packages, which were shipped nationwide, also contain an establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The FSIS was alerted to the contaminated nuggets Tuesday after Tyson received consumer complaints about “extraneous material” in the product, the agency said in its statement. There have been no confirmed reports of consumers becoming ill from the product, the FSIS said.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611, the FSIS said in its statement.
