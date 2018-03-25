Two dogs dead after eating toxic mushrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina woman is mourning the loss of two of her dogs after they consumed toxic mushrooms and died.
Janna Joyner came home Sunday to find Drago, her 3-year-old Saint Bernard, and Adoni, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever, dead in her yard, according to WRAL.
Joyner, who works at a dog rescue group, had four other dogs who were also acting strangely.
She told WRAL her dogs were like her babies.
Joyner took the dogs to the veterinarian who found traces of Amatoxin, which is found in poisonous mushrooms, which can cause liver failure, according to WRAL.
“A dog that consumes those mushroom can go from healthy to very clinically sick, to dead within 24 to 48 hours,” said David Dorman, a professor at N.C. State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “So it’s a very rapid disease syndrome.”
