Two 'baaaaad' goats delay New York City train service

NEW YORK - Ewe won’t believe this, but New York City commuters were treated to the sight of two goats on the loose on outdoor railroad tracks Monday morning, The New York Daily News reported.
“A new one for us (we think),” NYC Transit tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m.
The goats delayed commuter trains in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported. Several trains had to be diverted, the newspaper reported.
The goats were finally removed safely by the New York Police Department, NYC Transit tweeted, noting earlier that they were “Two very baaaaad boys.”
Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018
The goats have been removed from the tracks by NYPD, and service is resuming. We thank ewe for your patience.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018
