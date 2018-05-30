  • Twitter users propose ‘Roseanne' reboot without Barr

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Some Twitter users are hoping the “Roseanne” reboot will come back without the title character.

    ABC canceled the second season of the sitcom reboot after Roseanne Barr, the comedian who plays the titular character of the show, posted a racist tweet about former top Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

    Barr tweeted numerous apologies for the offending May 29 tweet, which read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had baby=vj.” Soon after, she said she would leave Twitter, but came back and blamed the sedative Ambien for her tweet. She also urged fans not to boycott ABC, but maintained that she would defend herself.

    The Huffington Post reported that fans of the show, which originally ran from 1988 to 1997, have expressed support for cast members who are now out of a job because of Barr’s actions.

    Some tweeted that the reboot should return, but without the character Roseanne Conner.

    Actor and writer Mindy Kaling even offered to write for actors Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman, who play Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, and husband, Dan, respectively.

