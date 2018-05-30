0 Twitter users propose ‘Roseanne' reboot without Barr

Some Twitter users are hoping the “Roseanne” reboot will come back without the title character.

ABC canceled the second season of the sitcom reboot after Roseanne Barr, the comedian who plays the titular character of the show, posted a racist tweet about former top Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr tweeted numerous apologies for the offending May 29 tweet, which read, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had baby=vj.” Soon after, she said she would leave Twitter, but came back and blamed the sedative Ambien for her tweet. She also urged fans not to boycott ABC, but maintained that she would defend herself.

The Huffington Post reported that fans of the show, which originally ran from 1988 to 1997, have expressed support for cast members who are now out of a job because of Barr’s actions.

Some tweeted that the reboot should return, but without the character Roseanne Conner.

There are a lot of good, talented folks that work on the Roseanne show. I say write off the lead character and let everyone else keep coming to work to do their jobs. — Clay Renfroe (@ClayRenfroe) May 29, 2018 Channing “not on my watch” Dungey!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



If only the rest of our leaders would not allow hatred and racism to thrive.



That said... perhaps the rest of the cast and crew could get their own show. Minus the hate and ignorance from that one cast member — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) May 29, 2018 Call it "Not Roseanne" and set the show in an inner city hardware store the Connor family won after Roseanne died in a horrible key duplicating accident. — Jeffrey Mumford (@HasardJardinier) May 30, 2018

Actor and writer Mindy Kaling even offered to write for actors Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman, who play Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, and husband, Dan, respectively.

Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 30, 2018

