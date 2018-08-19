Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, to hang up skis in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the animal world’s most recognized stars is hanging up her skis in her hometown of Orlando this weekend.
Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, is giving her final performances at the Orlando Boat Show at the Orange County Convention Center.
For years, Twiggy has entertained fans around the world.
In 1979, WFTV covered the squirrel's water-skiing antics when Chuck and Lou Ann Best first brought her onto the water-skiing scene. Since then, multiple squirrels have served the role of Twiggy.
