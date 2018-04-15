22 reported illnesses prompt massive egg recall

More than 200 million eggs are part of a recall issued Friday because they have the potential of being contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, has issued a voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs distributed to restaurants and retail stores in the following states: Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the FDA news release.
The eggs that are part of the recall can be identified by the plant number, P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package, according to the FDA.
Twenty-two illnesses have been reported, according to the news release.
The eggs have the potential of being contaminated with salmonella braenderup. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in vulnerable populations, including young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
This is the largest shell egg recall since 2010, Food Safety News reports.
