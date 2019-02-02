  • TSA worker jumps to his death from balcony at Orlando International Airport

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A uniformed on-duty Transportation Security Administration worker has died after jumping from a balcony inside the Orlando, Florida International Airport on Saturday, according to a TSA spokesperson.

    Orlando Police said a person jumped from the Hyatt Regency Hotel into the atrium and there is an active investigation, WFTV-TV reported.

    Airport officials said a man may have jumped from a floor just above the east checkpoint, which serves gates 70-129.

    The incident caused some passengers to move through security without being screened by TSA workers, officials said.

    All passengers at gates 70-129 and being rescreened over security concerns.

    An airport spokesperson said gates 1-59 are not affected and proceeding as normal.

     

