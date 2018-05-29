  • Trump tweets senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol headed to U.S.

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday to confirm reports that a senior North Korean official was headed to the United States.

    “We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more,” Trump wrote at 6:30 a.m. EDT. “Kim Young [sic] Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”

    CNBC, CNN and other news outlets described Kim Yong Chol as North Korea’s former spy chief. The Associated Press, citing South Korean news reports, said he was traveling to the U.S. “possibly for talks on planning the summit on the future of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.”

    >> Read more trending news 

    He is “the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years,” the AP reported.

    Read more here.

    – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump tweets senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol headed to U.S.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dog seems grateful for rescue, kisses firefighter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Border Patrol checkpoint in New Hampshire nets 9 arrests on Memorial Day weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks closing 8,000 stores today for racial bias training

  • Headline Goes Here

    University to offer free tuition to fallen service members' children, spouses