Trump tweets senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol headed to U.S.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday to confirm reports that a senior North Korean official was headed to the United States.
“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more,” Trump wrote at 6:30 a.m. EDT. “Kim Young [sic] Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!”
We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018
CNBC, CNN and other news outlets described Kim Yong Chol as North Korea’s former spy chief. The Associated Press, citing South Korean news reports, said he was traveling to the U.S. “possibly for talks on planning the summit on the future of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.”
He is “the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years,” the AP reported.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
