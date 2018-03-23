  • Trump signs Omnibus Spending Bill

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Update 1:45 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump has signed the Omnibus Spending Bill hours after tweeting he was considering vetoing the bill. He spoke from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House.

    He said he told Congressional leaders that while he did sign it, he will not do it again, claiming that no one has actually read the bill.

    President Trump said that he wanted to include Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, claiming that the Democrats would not consider it. 

    Update 12:55 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump has announced that he will have a news conference at 1 p.m. ET to discuss the Omnibus Spending Bill.

    Original story: President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to veto a $1.3 trillion funding bill because it did not include money for a resolution for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and failed to fully fund a wall across the country’s southern border.

    The Senate had passed the bill early Friday morning. The House passed it on Thursday. The  more then 2,300-page bill was made public less than 24 hours before it was passed.

    Trump said in a tweet that he was considering vetoing the omnibus spending bill.

    If Trump decides to veto the bill, the government would shut down at midnight, hours before thousands are expected at the “March for Our Lives,” a gun control rally scheduled for Saturday.

