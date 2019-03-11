Trump says making daylight saving time permanent 'OK with me'

President Donald Trump voiced his support for making daylight saving time permanent in a tweet Monday.
Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March each year, when clocks are moved an hour forward, and continues through 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November, when clocks are moved an hour back. It's practiced in most parts of the country, with the exception of Hawaii, most of Arizona, the American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
According to The Associated Press, more than two dozen states are considering measures to avoid changing clocks twice a year. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan, both of Florida, last week introduced measures aimed at making daylight saving time permanent nationwide, the AP reported.
“Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me,” Trump said Monday on Twitter.
Federal law allows states to forgo daylight saving time and stick to standard time year-round, according to the AP. The reverse, however, is prohibited.
Daylight saving time started Sunday. Clocks will be rolled back again Nov. 3.
