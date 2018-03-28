0 Trump responds to NC boy pleading for help for father with kidney failure

BURKE COUNTY, N.C - President Donald Trump responded in a letter to an 8-year-old Burke County boy who asked for a kidney for his father.

>> Read more trending news

Fore Putnam only wanted one thing for Christmas last year -- a kidney for his dad.

Trae Putnam has a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.

He has been on dialysis for nearly three years and has been on a waiting list for a donor.

Fore asked his grandmother who on earth could help him get his dad a kidney.

That’s when Fore turned to writing letters; one to Trump, his daughter, Ivanka Trump and to Santa Claus.

He received a letter from the White House this week.

Trump wrote the letter and assured Fore that he shared his letter with staff “and they are working to see what help they can provide.”

Fore is campaigning hard for his dad and took it all the way to the most powerful man in the U.S.

If an 8-year-old can garner the attention of the president, maybe we can increase awareness and get Trae Putnam the kidney he so desperately needs.

For more information on, please contact Shelia Sherrill at 828-291-7735.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.