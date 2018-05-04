Trump on Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

President Donald Trump told reporters Friday that his attorney Rudy Giuliani will “get his facts straight” amid dueling narratives surrounding a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
Giuliani, who joined Trump's legal team last month, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that the president repaid his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, for the payment made to Daniels. In exchange, Daniels agreed not to talk about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.
Trump has previously denied knowing about the payment made by Cohen.
“When Rudy made the statements – Rudy is great, but Rudy had just started, and he wasn’t totally familiar with everything,” Trump told reporters Friday morning. “He started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight.”
Giuliani told Hannity the president repaid Cohen but that he “didn’t know the specifics of it, as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this.”
Cohen negotiated a $130,000 payment to Daniels in October 2016 in exchange for her signing a nondisclosure agreement barring her from talking about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, The Wall Street Journal reported in January.
Daniels, who was born Stephanie Clifford, is suing to break the non-disclosure agreement, claiming the document is invalid because it was never signed by Trump.
