Trump morphs into Putin on latest Time cover

Time magazine has put its on mark on the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The graphic artists at the magazine have morphed the two leaders into one for its latest cover.

TIMEs new cover: Trump wanted a summit with Putin. He got way more than he bargained for https://t.co/sUu9gGKmmP pic.twitter.com/qq6iOjlis1 — TIME (@TIME) July 19, 2018

The illustration was created by Nancy Burson, a visual artist. The image, according to Time, “is meant to represent this particular moment in U.S. foreign policy, following the pair’s recent meeting in Helsinki, Finland.”

“A year and a half into his presidency, Trump’s puzzling affinity for Putin has yet to be explained. Trump is bruised by the idea that Russian election meddling taints his victory, those close to him say, and can’t concede the fact that Russia did try to interfere in the election, regardless of whether it impacted the outcome,” Time wrote in its statement.

This isn’t the first recent controversial Time cover featuring Trump, CNN reported.

Last month, the publication used a photo of Trump standing over a crying child to illustrate the plight of children and their parents who are being separated crossing the border from Mexico.

The photo of the girl came under fire after it was learned that the child was not separated from her mother, CNN reported.

