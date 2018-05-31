Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart, commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he is considering pardoning television personality Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, according to multiple reports.
BREAKING: Trump says he's considering commuting sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, pardoning Martha Stewart.— The Associated Press (@AP) May 31, 2018
Trump has issued several pardons since he was sworn in as president in 2017. He announced earlier Thursday on Twitter that he planned to grant conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza a full pardon after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.
Trump has issued pardons for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, Vice President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff Scooter Libby and boxer Jack Johnson, among others.
