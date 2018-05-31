  • Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart, commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he is considering pardoning television personality Martha Stewart and commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, according to multiple reports.

    >> Read more trending news

    Trump has issued several pardons since he was sworn in as president in 2017. He announced earlier Thursday on Twitter that he planned to grant conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza a full pardon after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to violating campaign finance laws.

    Trump has issued pardons for former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, Vice President Dick Cheney’s Chief of Staff Scooter Libby and boxer Jack Johnson, among others.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump considers pardoning Martha Stewart, commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army Strong: Fallen hero's division shows little girl she, her father…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cavs vs. Warriors: How to watch the 2018 NBA Finals

  • Headline Goes Here

    President Donald Trump to pardon Dinesh D'Souza

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tom Cruise teases filming of ‘Top Gun' sequel on Instagram, Twitter