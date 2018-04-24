Truckload of cans and bottles meant for fundraiser stolen

PARSONFIELD, Maine - Two boys in Maine collecting cans for their local radio station's cancer research fundraiser were robbed of their stash over the weekend, according to a report.
Bryce and Riley Deshaies are seasoned recyclers as they have been participating in the fundraiser for 8 years, according to their mother.
This past year, the pair collected almost 200,000 cans and bottles -- a little under $10,000 worth -- according to News Center Maine.
But on Sunday, the boys' mother discovered someone had gotten into the trailer storing their recyclables and stolen about half the stash, which was meant for the annual Cans for a Cure Campaign sponsored by a Portland radio station.
If you want to support the boys' cause, you can donate to the campaign here:
Cans For A Cure
Po Box 412
Parsonsfield, Maine 04047
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}