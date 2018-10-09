Truck lands, balances on top of sedan

It’s a photo you have to see to believe.
Sheriff’s deputies in Arizona posted images after a three-vehicle accident in Yavapai County. The crash ended with a pickup truck balanced on top of a car and a third vehicle sitting nearby.
Sheriff's deputies said via Facebook, the driver of the truck told firefighters she was driving north when a black truck hit her, making her lose control. The woman then drove into oncoming southbound traffic where she hit a black car, causing her truck to flip through the air, landing on top of the red sedan.
Deputies said there were two people in the red car, and only one each in the black car and truck. Amazingly, no one was hurt. All were wearing seatbelts.
The black truck that the driver of the white truck said started the chain reaction left the scene after allegedly hitting the white truck, deputies said.
