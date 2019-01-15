0 Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A transgender woman, whose angry response to a the way a clerk addressed her at a New Mexico video game store has gone viral, has spoken out after she said she was mistreated at the store, KOB reported.

Tiffany Moore said she was returning a video game she bought for her son to a GameStop in Albuquerque when she said the cashier repeatedly called her “Sir,” instead of “Ma’am,” the television station reported.

In a video posted on YouTube, Moore is shown yelling and cursing at the cashier.

“Ma'am! Once again, 'ma'am!," Moore tells the cashier.

Moore said she lost her composure during the encounter, which has been shared onsocial media and viewed more than 1 million times on YouTube.

"I was so angry at that point because, literally, five or six times he had called me ‘Sir.’ He got me so fuming angry and I was cussing," Moore told KOB.

GameStop officials have not commented on the incident, the television station reported.

Moore said she is using the video clip to raise awareness about the transgender community. She has already written a song and plans to create a music video.

"We're humans just like you,” Moore told KOB. “We're people just like you. We have kids. We have parents. We have brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, we're just trying to live."

Moore said she has no regrets about her outburst.

"Yeah, I could have reacted a whole lot better,” she told KOB. “But you know what, I look back at it and if I could, I wouldn't change a single thing. I would do it 100,000 times again. I would kick over that display 100,000 times again. Because my actions were justified. I mean, it was blatant and malicious hate. It was blatant and malicious misgendering."

