  • TransCanada pipeline explodes in West Virginia

    MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. - An explosion Thursday morning in Marshall County, West Virginia, sent a ball of fire shooting into the sky.

    WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio, reported the pipeline explosion happened shortly before 4:30 a.m.

    “It sounded like a freight train coming through, or a tornado, and the sky lit up bright orange, and then I got up and looked out the window and flames were shooting I don’t know how far into the sky,” Tina Heath-Chaplin, of Moundsville, told WPXI.

    Another described the blast as feeling like a tornado that shook his home, WTRF reported.

    People reported seeing flames miles away in Pennsylvania.

    The explosion and fire occurred in a TransCanada pipeline, according to WTOV-TV.

    No injuries have been reported.

     

