Tractor-trailer full of Pringles catches fire on interstate

HOBE SOUND, Fla. - This was one driver that had a chip on his shoulder.
And everywhere else on the highway.
A tractor-trailer hauling Pringles potato chips caught fire on a Florida interstate Monday, causing a traffic jam for nearly eight hours.
The fire was reported about 6:20 a.m. on I-95 near Hobe Sound, Florida, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.
Firefighters, first responders and cleanup details blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate, backing up traffic for nearly 8 miles.
All lanes were opened by 2 p.m., Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.
There were no injuries reported and no cause for the fire was given, WPEC reported.
WATCH: Truck fire snarls traffic along I-95 near Hobe Sound. https://t.co/YD7MivjPA0 pic.twitter.com/CeplfgSXEi— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 27, 2018
