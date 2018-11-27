  • Tractor-trailer full of Pringles catches fire on interstate

    HOBE SOUND, Fla. - This was one driver that had a chip on his shoulder.

    And everywhere else on the highway.

    A tractor-trailer hauling Pringles potato chips caught fire on a Florida interstate Monday, causing a traffic jam for nearly eight hours.

    The fire was reported about 6:20 a.m. on I-95 near Hobe Sound, Florida, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

    Firefighters, first responders and cleanup details blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate, backing up traffic for nearly 8 miles. 

    All lanes were opened by 2 p.m., Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

    There were no injuries reported and no cause for the fire was given, WPEC reported.

