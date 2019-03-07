Tractor-trailer carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky rolls over in Massachusetts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. - A tractor-trailer carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky rolled over in Massachusetts -- interrupting traffic and prompting a massive cleanup effort.
The crash occurred after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon on I-495 in Westborough, about 30 miles west of Boston, Boston 25 News reported. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet that the cargo spill caused all lanes on I-495 southbound to be closed.
Advisory #Westborough @MassDOT says all lanes closed on 495 southbound. Truck crash & cargo spilled just before exit 23A for Rt. 9. Several hour cleanup. Hoping to open SB lane soon.— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 7, 2019
The department said it took several hours to clean up the mess, and Massachusetts State Police tweeted that minor injuries were reported.
The Boston 25 News chopper was over the scene as crews dealt with the crash, moving the shipment of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky out of the rolled-over truck and into a separate crate.
Westborough Firefighters are working this TT Unit roll over on I-495 South at Exit 23. Three lanes blocked. Ramp from 9 East is closed. @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/mAGUwnr9EA— Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) March 7, 2019
The Westborough Fire Department tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. that one lane on the southbound side of the highway had been reopened.
