Track Palin arrested for assault, resisting arrest

WASILLA, Alaska - Track Palin, the son of former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, was arrested Friday night for what authorities said was a domestic violence incident.
Palin, 29, is facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Alaska State Troopers said in a news release.
Troopers responded to a disturbance call late Friday night, when Palin was accused of assaulting a female acquaintance at the residence. The victim told troopers that when she tried to call authorities, Palin confiscated her cellphone, according to the news release about the incident.
Palin allegedly resisted arrest, according to the troopers' report.
He is being held without bail.
In June, Palin pleaded guilty to reduced charges in an assault case involving his father, Todd Palin, and enrolled in a therapeutic court program for military veterans, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Palin was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2016, according to court records.
