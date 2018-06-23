0 Toys R Us says stores will close for good by end of week

Toys R Us will be no more after next week.

The toy retailer, which started liquidating in March, has said that all Toys R Us and Babies R Us locations will close on or before next Friday, June 29 via posts on the company’s social media pages.

Just 9 Days Left to shop at ToysRUs #toyrusclosingsale pic.twitter.com/8ZOsUxZ9QV — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) June 20, 2018

The locations that are still open are currently offering what’s left for up to 70 percent off. Many stores are also selling the fixtures, NJ.com reported.

There had been hope that some of the 735 stores in the U.S. could remain open after Isaac Larian, MGA Entertainment CEO and the creator of Bratz dolls, offered $675 million to buy some of the U.S. locations, in addition to $215 million for some Canadian stores, but Toys R Us said no, claiming the offer “was well below the liquidation value of the assets he was seeking,” NJ.com reported.

It’s not just North American shoppers who are losing the toy store. It was announced this week that the Toys R Us Australian locations will close. There were 44 stores that some had hoped were going to survive, but now are expected to close over the next few weeks, ABC in Australia reported.

