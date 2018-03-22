0 Toys R Us liquidation sale begins: What you need to know

BOSTON - Shoppers looking for a bargain should head to Toys R US as the store’s liquidation sale begins Thursday.

Toys R Us announced last week it was closing or selling all of its stores in the United States, but shoppers need to act fast.

Industry experts say shelves will clear out quickly and the sale may only last about 30 days.

Inventory on the most popular toys are already slim, and whatever is left will be the first to go.

People with Toys R Us gift cards and Endless Earnings Gift Cards should use those first.

Toys R Us will not accept them after April 20.

Starting Thursday, stores will not be accepting coupons or rewards.

If you have a return, Toys R Us will accept items for the next 30 days, but anything purchased during the liquidation sale is final and cannot be returned.

Amazon, one of Toys R Us’ most fierce competitors, is apparently considering buying up some of the empty store fronts once Toys R Us officially closes.

Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon would like to expand its brick-and-mortar presence by acquiring some of those locations.

The Seattle-based company recently bought Whole Foods and opened its own line of bookstores and convenience store.

Toys R Us is closing 735 locations, and will lay off about 31,000 employees.

Before you shop, check your location. Some local stores were part of the initial closing announcement and have been liquidating for weeks.

