Toys R Us employee's final sign-off at Long Island location goes viral

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. - A New York employee’s heartfelt final announcement at a Toys R Us went viral online after it was recorded Thursday night, WNBC reported.

Ryan Madigan’s sign-off at the toy chain’s Lake Grove location has been viewed more than 111,000 times since Toys R Us closed for the final time after 70 years in business.

"For one last time, we are closed!" Madigan says into the loudspeaker at the Long Island store. “I wanna also thank each and every one of my co-workers and managers for being the best staff I've ever worked with, and being more than just co-workers and managers. They are a second family that I have come to work with every day and love ever since.

“With that being said, we will not be open tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. As always have a wonderful night."

Madigan, 21, is an English and rhetorical theory major at Binghamton University, WNBC reported. He said he had worked at Toys R Us since he was 16.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better first job than this one and I have been blessed to work with such amazing people," Madigan told the television station.

"I was surprised by (Toys R Us') closing, and was very upset about the fact that so many people I care about and know we’re losing their jobs," Madigan told WNBC. "I’ll miss it, but I knew I had to leave eventually since I’m approaching my final year of college."

