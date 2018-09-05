  • Tour gets up close and personal encounter with friendly lion

    This encounter could have gone in a different way, but a group of tourists visiting a safari park in Vilnohirsk, Crimea, got an experience they will never forget and it was all caught on video.

    The video shows a lion named Filya climbing into a tour vehicle to nuzzle and even lick the people in the car, The Sun reported

    Taigan Safari Park is known for its face-to-face meetings with the lions, Fox News reported.

    But the priceless moment happened just weeks after an encounter ended quite differently. 

    Vitya, a lion at the same park, bit a visitor on her arm and dragged her around the enclosure eight weeks ago, The Sun reported.

