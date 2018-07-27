0 Top luxury Buckhead hotels in Atlanta

Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood is home to several luxury hotels, which are ideal destinations for a special occasion. Opulent surroundings, amazing views of the city's skyline and posh amenities such as spa or butler services make these luxury Buckhead hotels the ideal escape. These hotels are conveniently located near upscale malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, as well as trendy restaurants, antique shops and art galleries.



The Whitley

3434 Peachtree Road NE

404-237-2700

http://thewhitleyhotel.com



The Whitley began its existence as Atlanta's iconic Ritz-Carlton Buckhead hotel, with Marriott's Luxury Collection brand taking over from the Ritz in 2017 and renovating the property. The gorgeous 30,000-square-foot event space is still a popular site for weddings and galas, and the indoor saline pool offers amazing views of Atlanta's skyline, as do many rooms. The lobby creates an Old World-style grand entrance with dark woods, marble floors and large oil paintings, but the rooms are more modern and are filled with light. An entire floor is dedicated to pampering, with body treatments, facials, body scrubs and salon services available.



St. Regis

88 West Paces Ferry Road

404-563-7900

www.stregisatlanta.com



Luxury abounds at the St. Regis, starting with an opulent lobby with high ceilings and sparkling chandeliers and continuing throughout. Guestrooms are large and include marble bathrooms that have LCD panel TVs. A select set of suites receives St. Regis Butler Service, which includes amenities such as beverage service and unpacking and packing services. Relax in the 40,000-square-foot Pool Piazza, enjoy a facial at Remede Spa or treat yourself to an authentic afternoon tea at Astor Court, one of the hotel's restaurants.



Mandarin Oriental

3376 Peachtree Road NE

404-995-7500

www.mandarinoriental.com



The Mandarin Oriental aims to combine Southern charm and touches of Asian elegance. Rooms are spacious and upscale, with upholstered furnishings and contemporary art making them feel comfortable yet stylish. The bathrooms have separate showers and soaking tubs and feature white marble. You can enjoy views of Peachtree Road and the city's skylines from some rooms or relax and enjoy the sights from your private balcony; some rooms even have two balconies. As an added amenity, butler services are also available upon request in some rooms.



InterContinental

3315 Peachtree Road NE

404-946-9000

www.intercontinentalatlanta.com



From the fireplaces and marble columns in lobby to the upscale rooms, InterContinental definitely fits into the category of fancy Buckhead hotels. Amenities include rejuvenating organic treatments at the hotel spa, an outdoor heated saline pool, whirlpool and a state-of-the-art fitness center with every type of equipment you could need, as well as 47-inch LCD TVs and locker rooms. Some of the rooms have views of the city's skyline, and when you're ready to dine, treat yourself to some of the Southern cuisine dishes in the hotel's restaurant.

