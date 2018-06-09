0 Tony Awards 2018: What time, what channel, who is nominated, who will perform?

The 2018 Tony Awards are set for Sunday, June 10, live from Radio City Music Hall, bringing together Broadway’s finest acts with celebrity honors and performances.

>> Read more trending news

“Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical” are tied for the most nominations with 12 each.

“Angels in America,” “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel” and “The Band’s visit” are not far behind, with 11 nominations each.

The play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” based on the hit books by J.K. Rowling, has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards.

Here is how to watch the 2018 Tony Awards, a list of nominees and some of the artists scheduled to perform on Sunday.

When: Sunday, June 10, 2018

What time: The 2018 Tony Awards will air live at 8 p.m. EST

Where is the ceremony: Radio City Music Hall in New York City

What channel: CBS will air the awards show at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Livestream: The awards show will be available to stream in select markets on CBS All Access. Viewers can also watch red carpet arrivals starting at 5:30 p.m. EST on TonyAwards.com.

Who is hosting: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles are set to co-host. Both are nominated for a Tony Award.

Who is presenting: Kerry Washington, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Billy Joel, Robert De Niro, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters are among the presenters of this year’s awards.

Honoring Bruce Springsteen: “The Boss” will be honored with a special award for “Springsteen,” his one-man Broadway show. Springsteen is also set to perform.

Who is nominated: Here is a list of nominees for the 2018 Tony Awards:

Best Book of a Musical

“The Band's Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Angels in America”

“The Band's Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and The King”

Denzel Washington, “Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Glenda Jackson, “Edward Albee's Three Tall Women”

Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

Lauren Ridloff, “’Children of a Lesser God”

Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Band's Visit”

Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

Hailey Kilgore, “Once On This Island”

LaChanze, Summer: “The Donna Summer Musical”

Katrina Lenk, “The Band's Visit”

Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”

Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

David Morse, Eugene O'Neill's “The Iceman Cometh”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, “Angels in America”

Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Deborah Findlay, “The Children”

Denise Gough, “Angels in America”

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee's “Three Tall Women”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”

Alexander Gemignani, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel”

Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”

Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Ari'el Stachel, “The Band's Visit”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Renée Fleming, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel”

Lindsay Mendez, “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel”

Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”

Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Best Revival of a Musical

“My Fair Lady”

“Once On This Island”

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel”

Best Musical

“The Band's Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Play

“The Children”

“Farinelli and the King”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Parts One and Two

“Junk”

“Latin History for Morons”

For a complete list of the nominations click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.