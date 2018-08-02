Toddler mauled to death in pit bull attack at home in Philadelphia, adult injured

PHILADELPHIA - A 2-year-old boy was attacked by pit bulls inside a home in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon and later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to news reports.
Police arrived at the home in northeast Philly in Port Richmond just before 5:30 p.m. and saw two pit bulls attacking the toddler and an adult at the scene, according to CBS Philly.
Officers opened fire, killing two dogs and wounding a third, CBS Philly reported.
3300 block of Agate. Where a dog reportedly just killed a baby and badly bit it's owner. Police report 6 dogs inside all were shot. Neighbor reported hearing total of 10 shots pic.twitter.com/30xpB0KBPt— Christopher Moraff (@cmoraff) August 1, 2018
A total of five to six dogs were at the home, according to The Associated Press.
Some news outlets were reporting that police shot and killed all the dogs inside the home.
The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition where he later died.
There’s no word on the condition of the adult, who was transported to Temple University Hospital.
