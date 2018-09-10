Toddler hands officer bag of drugs during traffic stop, police say

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. - A toddler surprised officers during a traffic stop when she handed them a bag of drugs and paraphernalia, police said.
State troopers stopped a car Thursday and noticed the 3-year-old girl was not properly secured in the back seat, police said.
"The little girl reached under the front seat and retrieved a zippered pouch," police said in a release. "She opened it and held it up so the trooper could see the contents."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hurricane Florence now major Category 4 hurricane with wind up to 130 mph
- Man says lawn care service killed his yard
- Investing in Nike and students: Austell pastor encourages young members to ‘Just Do It'
Inside was a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Scott Hill, 26, and Megan Karl, 33, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Hill was also charged with possession of marijuana.
The child was taken by Child Protective Services and handed over to relatives.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}