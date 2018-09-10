  • Toddler hands officer bag of drugs during traffic stop, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. - A toddler surprised officers during a traffic stop when she handed them a bag of drugs and paraphernalia, police said

    State troopers stopped a car Thursday and noticed the 3-year-old girl was not properly secured in the back seat, police said. 

    "The little girl reached under the front seat and retrieved a zippered pouch," police said in a release. "She opened it and held it up so the trooper could see the contents."

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Inside was a bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

    Scott Hill, 26, and Megan Karl, 33, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Hill was also charged with possession of marijuana. 

    The child was taken by Child Protective Services and handed over to relatives.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories