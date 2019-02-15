Tire thrown off overpass seriously injures woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas woman was seriously injured Saturday morning when the car she was riding in was hit by a tire thrown from an interstate overpass, KARK reported.
Briana Zilches and her fiancé were driving I-530 early Saturday when the incident occurred.
"I'm really scared to come over this bridge now,” Zilches told the television station. “I never knew somebody would do that.”
Rocks, tire thrown off overpass into traffic, woman seriously hurt https://t.co/sKMSL2e2GO #ARNews pic.twitter.com/KMKImEPgJX— KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) February 13, 2019
Zilches suffered a broken nose, a concussion and issues with her jaw and teeth, KARK reported.
"I'm hurting. Yeah, it's a little tire, but it messed me up," she told the television station.
According to the Arkansas State Police, minutes before Zilches was injured, a truck was damaged by a possible rock that was thrown over the overpass.
Pulaski County deputies said they do not know who is responsible, but they did see a truck and multiple people on the overpass, KARK reported. Because it was dark, it was difficult for deputies to see who was parked there, the television station reported.
