Tire comes off van on Ohio interstate, crashes into windshield of car, killing driver

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - One person is dead after a tire came off a vehicle and crashed through the windshield of a car traveling in the opposite direction on I-75 in Harrison Township, Ohio.
The crash happened around 6:45 a.m.
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a tire came off a van traveling north on I-75. The tire came up over the median wall and hit a Mustang head-on, impacting the driver’s side.
The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.
