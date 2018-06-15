  • Thousands stranded at Charlotte airport; nearly 300 flights canceled

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Thousands of passengers found themselves stranded Friday morning at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

    All PSA flights were canceled Thursday night due to a technical issue, airline officials told WSOC.

    PSA is a regional carrier of American Airlines and operates under the American Eagle brand.

    Roughly 275 flights were canceled, with about 120 of them in Charlotte.

    American Airlines tweeted that all flights are expected to resume at noon today.

    Some travelers have been stuck at the airport for 12 hours. 

    A school group from Ohio was found sleeping on the floor after being stranded for more than six hours.

    Others have friends and family driving upward of eight hours to pick them up.

    Some rental companies said they were running out of vehicles for the passengers, and some companies brought in extra vehicles Thursday night.

    Flyers were seen camping out wherever they could, with crews piling up hundreds of suitcases in the baggage claim area.

    American Airlines officials said they were working to find hotel accommodations for those stranded and are trying to make sure luggage isn’t lost.

    “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue.”

    Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

