This town is going to issue citations for people holding animals while driving

MANTUA, Ohio - Distracted driving laws are continuing to emerge across the country, but in one Ohio town, the law doesn’t just apply to phones.
WOIO reported that police in Mantua, Ohio, will begin citing drivers who drive distracted Dec. 20.
Under the law, distracted driving includes writing, reading or sending texts and using a cellphone for internet-based interactions.
“In addition, drivers will not be allowed to hold an animal or allow an animal to distract their ability to operate a motor vehicle safely,” the Mantua Police Department said in a Nov. 21 Facebook post.
TRENDING STORIES:
The law doesn’t apply to those parked and out of the roadway. It is legal to make a call with a hands-free device.
“A violation of this ordinance will be a minor misdemeanor for a first offense and if convicted of a second offense within one year, or if a violation of this ordinance causes a vehicle collision resulting in personal injury to any person, a misdemeanor of the third degree,” the department said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}