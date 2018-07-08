This is how you can get free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Cow Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A lovers rejoice. It is almost the day that you can snag free food from the fast-food chain.
As the company says about the July 10 appreciation day, “Break out your spots and cow bells. We’re celebrating our favorite bovines the best way we know how: free chicken.”
First Chick-fil-A suggests either buying or make any type of cow apparel, including full cow costumes. Then visit your local Chick-fil-A from opening to 7 p.m. for a free entree with some exceptions. Salads have been removed from the Cow Appreciation Day promotion, which has been going on for 14 years.
Have you marked your calendars? Cow Appreciation Day is Tuesday, July 10th! 📷: @Natalielovesjustin on Instagram pic.twitter.com/AGq9QncYyx— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 5, 2018
A complete list of what is offered can be found here.
More than 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants will participate.
To find your closest location, click here.
